Storms continue tonight and early Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered storms will continue for the remainder of the day today. While the chance for severe weather is small, there is a lot of lightning in these storms and brief but heavy rain is likely. We should see a break in the rain from about 7pm - 10pm.

After 10pm we see another round of storms with stronger winds possible too. Rain begins to taper off by Tuesday morning around sunrise. Tomorrow won’t be quite as hot and humid. High 84.

Wednesday and Thursday will be great weather with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 80s. The weekend looks mainly dry with the chance for rain Saturday and Sunday. However, any storms should be isolated and not severe. Labor Day looks dry and warm with a high of 89.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.