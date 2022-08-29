Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Storms continue tonight and early Tuesday morning

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered storms will continue for the remainder of the day today. While the chance for severe weather is small, there is a lot of lightning in these storms and brief but heavy rain is likely. We should see a break in the rain from about 7pm - 10pm.

After 10pm we see another round of storms with stronger winds possible too. Rain begins to taper off by Tuesday morning around sunrise. Tomorrow won’t be quite as hot and humid. High 84.

Wednesday and Thursday will be great weather with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 80s. The weekend looks mainly dry with the chance for rain Saturday and Sunday. However, any storms should be isolated and not severe. Labor Day looks dry and warm with a high of 89.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence police confirm a fatal accident in Florence at US 42 and Wetherington Blvd. Saturday...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Robert E. Sano.
Man arrested following deadly Boone County shooting
One person was shot in Silverton and taken to the hospital, police say.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Silverton, police say
An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money...
Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M

Latest News

Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Rain & Thunder Chances To Start Your Week
First Alert Video Update For Monday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Video Forecast Update
First Alert Forecast
Storm chances increase Monday evening
Storms arrive Monday evening