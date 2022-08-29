Suspect in killings of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore files motion to dismiss death penalty

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of killing a Cincinnati mother and her 3-year-old son in 2020 is asking the court to remove the death penalty possibility.

Desean Brown will appear in court Monday for the final pretrial hearing before his jury trial.

His attorney has attorney filed a motion to exclude the death penalty, claiming he is seriously mentally ill, according to court documents.

Under Ohio law, the death penalty is banned for defendants who were seriously mentally ill at the time of their offense.

Brown is charged with killing Nyteisha Lattimore and her son, Nylo.

Prosecutors think Nylo’s body was thrown into the Ohio River. His body has never been found.

Brown’s lawyers also want the current trial schedule thrown out.

His lawyers claim the defense and prosecution need time to evaluate Brown’s mental state.

Previously, Brown’s lawyer requested a lower bond for their client, but a judge denied the request.

The last time Brown was in court, Nylo’s biological father punched him.

