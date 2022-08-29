Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Suspect in killings of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore files motion to dismiss death penalty

Suspect in killings of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore files motion to dismiss death penalty
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of killing a Cincinnati mother and her 3-year-old son in 2020 is asking the court to remove the death penalty possibility.

Desean Brown will appear in court Monday for the final pretrial hearing before his jury trial.

His attorney has attorney filed a motion to exclude the death penalty, claiming he is seriously mentally ill, according to court documents.

Under Ohio law, the death penalty is banned for defendants who were seriously mentally ill at the time of their offense.

Brown is charged with killing Nyteisha Lattimore and her son, Nylo.

Prosecutors think Nylo’s body was thrown into the Ohio River. His body has never been found.

Brown’s lawyers also want the current trial schedule thrown out.

His lawyers claim the defense and prosecution need time to evaluate Brown’s mental state.

Previously, Brown’s lawyer requested a lower bond for their client, but a judge denied the request.

The last time Brown was in court, Nylo’s biological father punched him.

>> WATCH: Nylo Lattimore’s father attacks murder suspect in courtroom <<

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence police confirm a fatal accident in Florence at US 42 and Wetherington Blvd. Saturday...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Robert E. Sano.
Man arrested following deadly Boone County shooting
One person was shot in Deer Park and taken to the hospital, police say.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Deer Park, police say
An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money...
Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M

Latest News

First Alert Video Update For Monday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
George Wagner IV enters Pike County Common Pleas Court. He is scheduled to go on trial Monday...
Pike County Massacre: First murder trial begins Monday
A 25-year-old man struck in Hyde Park over the weekend has died, according to the Hamilton...
Pedestrian dies after weekend hit-skip crash in Hyde Park
Amond Rainey
Cincinnati man faces possible death penalty as murder trial gets underway in 2-year-old’s death