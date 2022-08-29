Contests
Victim suffers ‘critical injuries’ in shooting in Villages at Roll Hill

The victim is being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person suffered “critical injuries” from a Sunday shooting in Villages at Roll Hill, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Around 8:45 p.m., Cincinnati police said officers were at the scene of the shooting on Nottingham Road.

The victim is being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police described as “critical injuries.”

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if they have a suspect.

