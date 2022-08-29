Contests
Woman sentenced up to 16.5 years for stabbing man multiple times in neck, abdomen

By Jared Goffinet and Kendall Hyde
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman from Amelia, Ohio pled guilty after stabbing a man nearly to death on Monday morning in Brown County court.

Cheri Richards, 56, was charged with attempted murder for stabbing 61-year-old John Mott with a 10 to 12″ knife, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Mott was in the car with Richards when she pulled into a driveway in the 600 block of Roberson Road, Sheriff Gordon Ellis explained. Richards got out of the car and then started stabbing Mott, the sheriff said.

The 911 caller tells Brown County Dispatch, “He’s covered in blood from head to toe. He’s in bad shape. [...]All over his chest, neck, arms, everywhere. He’s still breathing at this point but he ain’t got that much longer dear.”

Once they arrived, Sheriff Ellis says they found Mott on the ground near the car with stab wounds to his abdomen and neck. He was airlifted to the hospital.

Richards will serve a three to 16.5-year prison sentence, according to Brown County court documents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

