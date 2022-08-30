1-year-old dies from Cincinnati crash that killed woman last week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 1-year-old boy has died following a crash in Cincinnati that also killed a 27-year-old driver last week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Luka Drummond of Springfield Township was pronounced dead Monday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Nancy Johnson died from injuries in the head-on crash Thursday on Anthony Wayne Avenue in Carthage, Cincinnati police said last week.

She was driving a 2019 Kia Forte with the baby in the backseat when she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming 2010 Honda CRV, police wrote in a news release.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 41-year-old Balkissa Abdramane.

Johnson was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Drummon was taken to Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Neither Johnson nor the child was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Abdramane was listed in stable condition at last check at Good Samaritan Hospital. She wore a seatbelt, according to police.

Speeding is a factor in the crash, police say, and possible impairment was being investigated.

