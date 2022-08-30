20 beagles rescued from VA mass breeding facility welcomed at SPCA Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twenty beagles are now in the care of SPCA Cincinnati after being rescued.

The dogs were removed Monday from the Envigo Facility in Cumberland, Virginia, according to SPCA.

The rescue of the 20 beagles is part of a national effort to remove the dogs from the mass breeding facility, which SPCA says is “riddled with animal welfare concerns.”

The Cumberland facility bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, the SPCA said.

The Humane Society of the United States coordinated the removal of around 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo facility in Cumberland, SPCA explained.

“The SPCA Cincinnati has proudly assisted HSUS in national humane efforts in times past, from Hurricane Katrina to the South Korean dogs our shelter took in October of 2020,” said SPCA Cincinnati’s President and CEO, Mike Retzlaff. “When we received the call, the SPCA Cincinnati was ready and equipped to fill in the gap for the dogs in question.”

The SPCA will keep the public updated once the beagles become available for adoption.

