3 police-involved shootings in Columbus in 8 days, latest kills man wanted on felony charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - There have been three police-involved shootings in eight days by officers with the Columbus Police Department, the most recent killing a man early Tuesday.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating two of the shootings, said BCI spokesman Steve Irwin. The third shooting did not injure anyone.

BCI investigates officer-involved shootings in Columbus as part of Mayor Andrew Ginther’s June 2020 Executive Order requiring independent investigations of police use of force resulting in serious injury or death, a copy of the document shows.

The fatal police-involved shooting was just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An officer served an arrest warrant on a man wanted on felony charges at an apartment in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue, Columbus police said in a news release.

“Once inside, officers confronted the male, at which time one Columbus Police officer discharged their weapon, striking the male. Officers rendered aid to the male until Columbus Fire medics arrived on scene and transported him to Grant hospital in critical condition. The male was pronounced deceased by Grant at 3:19 a.m,” the news release states.

His name is not being released pending notification of the next of kin.

The other Columbus police-involved shooting that BCI is investigating occurred at about 3:31 p.m. on Saturday

Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue, according to a police news release.

“Once the vehicle stopped, two males exited the rear of the vehicle displaying firearms. One officer discharged their firearm, striking one of the males. The other male fled the scene on foot. Officers pursued the male who fled on foot and apprehended him in the 1500 block of East Mound Street. A firearm was recovered from that location,” the release states.

Officers recovered a gun from the male who was shot at the scene of the traffic stop and gave him medical aid until medical personnel arrived.

That male was transported to Grant Hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition.

On Tuesday, the city of Columbus identified the officer in that shooting at Joshua Ohlinger, a 4-year veteran with the department who is assigned to patrol.

In the third shooting, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 22, no one was hit.

Officers were sent to the 3300 block of Eakin Road to investigate a report of a disturbance involving multiple people with guns.

“As officers arrived, they witnessed two males run around the outside of the building,” the release says.

“Officers began pursuing the males on foot. During the short pursuit of the males one officer discharged their firearm at least one time, however, no one was struck. One of the males involved later complained of shortness of breath. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was released.”

Officers took a male juvenile and two men into custody and recovered four firearms at the scene.

At this time, no charges have been filed against any of the males involved.

Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police Major Crimes Bureau are investigating this incident.

The officer involved was identified earlier this week as Jacob Bomba, a 2-year veteran of the department who is assigned to patrol.

There are two suspects with charges pending, according to police.

A 17-year-old male who is receiving treatment at Grant hospital.

An 18-year-old man named Najaa Ellman.

A third 18-year-old man was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

The other occupant of the vehicle was released from the scene

