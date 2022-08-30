Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

BCI, Columbus police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Columbus

Columbus police and BCI confirmed Tuesday they are investigating a fatal officer-involved...
Columbus police and BCI confirmed Tuesday they are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting on the city’s east side.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Columbus police and BCI confirmed Tuesday they are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting on the city’s east side.

According to NBC4 in Columbus, it happened when an officer served an arrest warrant in the Hilltop neighborhood, on the second floor of an apartment building on Sullivant Avenue.

An officer fired their weapon and shot a man, who went to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, NBC4 reports.

Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert confirmed to NBC4 that the man was pronounced dead.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to a police spokesman and a spokesman for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

BCI spokesman Steve Irwin confirms the agency is investigating the shooting.

BCI investigates officer-involved shootings in Columbus as part of Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther’s June 2020 Executive Order requiring independent investigations of police use of force resulting in serious injury or death, a copy of the document shows.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer fired after using racial slur outside CPS school
The Dodge Ram truck was unable to slow down before hitting the pedestrian.
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Florence
George Wagner IV enters Pike County Common Pleas Court. He is scheduled to go on trial Monday...
Jury selection to continue Tuesday for first Pike County Massacre murder trial
Amond Rainey
Cincinnati man faces possible death penalty as murder trial gets underway in 2-year-old’s death

Latest News

Thunderstorms with heavy rain are impacting your morning drive. A crash is causing long delays...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms, heavy rain impacting morning drive
A large outdoor party involving UC students over the weekend left scenes of trash and property...
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
Rain continues
Storms continue overnight
BODYCAM: Reds pitcher 'Mr. Perfect' Tom Browning arrested on DUI charge
BODYCAM: Reds pitcher 'Mr. Perfect' Tom Browning arrested on DUI charge