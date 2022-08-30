BCI, Columbus police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Columbus police and BCI confirmed Tuesday they are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting on the city’s east side.

According to NBC4 in Columbus, it happened when an officer served an arrest warrant in the Hilltop neighborhood, on the second floor of an apartment building on Sullivant Avenue.

An officer fired their weapon and shot a man, who went to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, NBC4 reports.

Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert confirmed to NBC4 that the man was pronounced dead.

BCI spokesman Steve Irwin confirms the agency is investigating the shooting.

BCI investigates officer-involved shootings in Columbus as part of Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther’s June 2020 Executive Order requiring independent investigations of police use of force resulting in serious injury or death, a copy of the document shows.

