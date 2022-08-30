First Alert Weather Day: Storms, heavy rain impacting morning drive

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunderstorms with heavy rain are crossing the Tri-State and impacting your morning drive early Tuesday.

Watch for high water on highways and roads as you head out to work or school.

🚨ALERT: 275EB crash before X39 Winton Road causing a major backup right now LIVE updates @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTrafficDay pic.twitter.com/ZyUnRyECdp — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) August 30, 2022

Some of the estimated rainfall rates are greater than an inch in just 15 minutes. The rain is traveling west.

Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is expected.

We’re seeing lengthy delays from crashes on southbound Interstate 71/75 on the Brent Spence Bridge and on northbound I-75 at Ohio 129/Liberty Way in Butler County.

🚨ALERT: two left lanes blocked SB on Brent Spence SB after crash LIVE updates @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTrafficDay pic.twitter.com/7YuWLYDv3A — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) August 30, 2022

This system will move out by lunchtime.

Skies will dry out with seasonable conditions and high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be noticeably less humid with mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

The weekend looks mainly dry with the chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.

However, any storms should be isolated and not severe.

Labor Day looks dry and warm with a high of 89 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.