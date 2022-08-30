Kitten finds new home after being rescued by Rumpke worker

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A kitten has a new home after a Rumpke employee rescued it from a sanitary landfill in Colerain Township.

Steve Johnson, who is a commercial garbage truck driver for Rumpke, made a stop at the landfill when he heard a faint meow coming from the area near a portable toilet, Rumpke explained.

Johnson looked around the area and stumbled upon a few-week-old kitten under the portable toilet, according to Rumpke.

“She was very scared, but after a few minutes of me petting her back, she calmed right down,” Johnson said. “I am a big animal advocate, and I’m just glad we were able to assist this animal.”

The kitten was brought back to Rumpke’s office, where it received proper care and some food.

“Unfortunately, it is an all-too-common scenario to find animals discarded at our landfills,” said Rumpke Communications Manager Molly Yeager. “But fortunately, we have many animal lovers that work here and have adopted them over the years. We are very appreciative of Steve, the team’s quick actions, and that this kitten is now safe and loved.”

The kitten even found its forever home after arriving at the office. Another Rumpke employee decided to take the kitten back with them and already picked out a name - Coco.

