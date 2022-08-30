It’s back! Limestone cave finally returns to Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and necessary maintenance, the Cincinnati Museum Center’s replica limestone cave reopens this week.

Guests can begin exploring the cave, which initially opened in the Cincinnati Museum of Natural History in 1967, on Friday, Sept. 2. It will take visitors through over 500 feet of darkened passageways, cascading waterfalls and cave formations.

“The beauty of the cave is that it truly connects you to the natural world around you in immersive, dynamic ways,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center, in a press release.

The cave is modeled after similar cave formations in the tri-state region, including Mammoth Cave near Brownsville, Kentucky. It also features a brown bat colony that houses cave-dwelling critters, including bats, crickets and fish.

The exhibit is located in the Museum of Natural History and Science near the Ice Age Gallery entrance and the Neil Armstrong Space Exploration Gallery stairway.

For more information, visit cincymuseum.org.

MORE

Cincinnati Museum Center's replica limestone cave in 2019. (Meg Vohel/The Enquirer)

Cincinnati Museum Center's replica limestone cave in 2019. (Meg Vohel/The Enquirer)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Enquirer. All rights reserved.