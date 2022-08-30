Morning Thunderstorms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - From now until around 8AM - Thunderstorms with bring heavy downpours to the Tri-State. Some of the estimated rainfall rates are greater than 1″ of rain in 15 minutes. The rain is traveling west. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is expected.

By the noon, we will be dry with seasonable conditions and highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, won’t be quite as hot and humid. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 80′s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be great weather with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 80s. The weekend looks mainly dry with the chance for rain Saturday and Sunday. However, any storms should be isolated and not severe. Labor Day looks dry and warm with a high of 89.

