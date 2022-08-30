New educational saving program available

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Now that students are back in the classroom, some parents are beginning to search for help to supplement their child’s learning.

Not every child grasps concepts at school and could need outside programs or activities for enrichment.

The Department of Education wants residents to know just because a family budget is tight, does mean kids have to miss out on critical development and skills, like music lessons or tutoring.

Consider something new in Ohio, the Afterschool Child Enrichment or “ACE” Educational Savings Program.

The Department of Education said the last couple of years have been very tough on families, and there has also been an enormous amount of learning loss.

The Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University reports, that in high-poverty schools that stayed remote during the majority of the 2020 - 2021 school year, students missed the equivalent of 22 weeks of in-person math learning.

Researchers report the numbers for reading are also comparable.

The ACE program is now playing a critical role in filling gaps. It was created in April, but its already helped families this past summer with day camps and enrichment.

Colleen Grady of Educational Options and Policy with the Department of Education said, “we’ve received some feedback from families talking about they got a tutor for their child to help them get ahead and a jumpstart on this school year.”

It provides families who are 300% below the federal poverty level with children ages six to 18 a $500 credit that can be used to pay for a variety of activities designed to accelerate learning. They include but are not limited to before or after-school education programs, fees for learning extension centers, at-home learning-based materials, select field trips, language classes, music lessons, and tutoring.

“It’s also helping from a social-emotional support, allowing children to be with other children and reconnecting,” said Grady.

There are a few ways to access providers.

Parents can choose from an online marketplace and look for activities already in the database for children. A parent can recommend a program or teaching individual for approval in order to be added to the marketplace. Parents can also pay out of pocket for the education-based expenses and apply to be reimbursed.

For more information, visit https://education.ohio.gov/ohioace.

