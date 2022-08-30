NKY family devastated at shooting death of young father

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of a young Northern Kentucky father are mourning him in the hours after the shooting that claimed his life.

Kara Centers lost her son, Skyelor, early Sunday to gun violence. “I go in and out,” she said Monday night. “I’m numb.”

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in a trailer part on Becky Court in Florence. Boone County sheriff’s deputies say Skyelor, 24, approached 23-year-old Robert Sano as Sano was sitting in a car. Sano fired two shots, at least one of which hit Skeyelor, who was unarmed.

Skyelor died at the scene. It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

Kara says she didn’t initially believe it when deputies told her what had happened.

“Why couldn’t he have come out of the car and, be a man, you know, confront Skyelor, instead of pulling a gun?” She said. “That was cowardly.”

Kara says the the shooting followed from a dispute involving Skyelor’s wife.

“Went to the bar, then came home with another guy in the car, and all Skyelor did was open the door and say, ‘I want to talk to you,’ and he shot him twice,” Kara recalled.

Kara says Skyelor leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter.

“His biggest fear was his daughter living without him,” she said. “He was the best dad ever. He did anything and everything. His entire life was for that baby.”

Now Kara is left to wonder why anyone would want to harm her son, whom she described as hard-working and funny with a big heart.

“He would do absolutely anything for anybody,” she said.

Sano is in the Boone County Detention Center facing one count of manslaughter.

Kara is hosting an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

Robert E. Sano. (Boone County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.