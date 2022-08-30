Storms continue overnight; dry weather Tuesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy rain has fallen across a large part of northern Kentucky today with as much as two inches falling in spots. Some high water and road closures were reported. The heavy rain is ending now but more rain and storms will be possible overnight. The storms will taper by 4am and showers will linger until sunrise. By the noon hour we will be dry with cooler and more comfortable air. Tomorrow won’t be quite as hot and humid. High 84.

Wednesday and Thursday will be great weather with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 80s. The weekend looks mainly dry with the chance for rain Saturday and Sunday. However, any storms should be isolated and not severe. Labor Day looks dry and warm with a high of 89.

