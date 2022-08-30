Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Storms continue overnight; dry weather Tuesday afternoon

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy rain has fallen across a large part of northern Kentucky today with as much as two inches falling in spots. Some high water and road closures were reported. The heavy rain is ending now but more rain and storms will be possible overnight. The storms will taper by 4am and showers will linger until sunrise. By the noon hour we will be dry with cooler and more comfortable air. Tomorrow won’t be quite as hot and humid. High 84.

Wednesday and Thursday will be great weather with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 80s. The weekend looks mainly dry with the chance for rain Saturday and Sunday. However, any storms should be isolated and not severe. Labor Day looks dry and warm with a high of 89.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence police confirm a fatal accident in Florence at US 42 and Wetherington Blvd. Saturday...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Robert E. Sano.
Man arrested following deadly Boone County shooting
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
One person was shot in Silverton and taken to the hospital, police say.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Silverton, police say

Latest News

Rain continues
Storms continue overnight
Lightning and heavy rain likely
Rain continues tonight
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Storms continue tonight and early Tuesday morning
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Rain & Thunder Chances To Start Your Week