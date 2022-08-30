Contests
Storms, heavy rain impacting morning drive

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunderstorms with heavy rain are crossing the Tri-State and impacting your morning drive early Tuesday.

Watch for high water on highways and roads as you head out to work or school.

Some of the estimated rainfall rates are greater than an inch in just 15 minutes. The rain is traveling west.

Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is expected.

This system will move out by lunchtime.

Skies will dry out with seasonable conditions and high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be noticeably less humid with mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

The weekend looks mainly dry with the chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.

However, any storms should be isolated and not severe.

Labor Day looks dry and warm with a high of 89 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

