Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond

19 News
19 News
By Julia Bingel and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road.

Listen: Customer calls 911 after being shot at Hyundai of Bedford

First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his left hip area. He was taken by paramedics to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Mach pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and is out on bond.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer fired after using racial slur outside CPS school
Skyelor Centers
NKY family devastated at shooting death of young father
George Wagner IV enters Pike County Common Pleas Court. He is scheduled to go on trial Monday...
Jury seated in first Pike County Massacre murder trial; Alternates yet to be picked
The Dodge Ram truck was unable to slow down before hitting the pedestrian.
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Florence

Latest News

Dry through Friday
Dry weather through Friday
The Department of Education wants residents to know just because a family budget is tight, does...
New educational saving program available
Bernard “Cowboy" Hopkins was found dead in his trailer outside of Warsaw, Kentucky, on March...
1 of 3 men arrested in connection with 1989 NKY murder found not guilty
Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week in Florence
Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week in Florence