Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash.

“Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda Ziegler.

Residents on Flora Street near the University of Cincinnati personally handed out fliers Monday warning their neighbors to be careful and warning them of violations for hosting the parties.

“It was not riot behavior,” countered Josh Gall, a Flora Street resident who was at one of the parties. “It was just people having fun, getting together to celebrate.” '

All the same, videos and pictures offered telling indications of the party’s aftermath. Cincinnati police even got involved.

“They threw beer cans on my porch, on my front yard,” said long-time Flora Street resident Mary Smith. “They were in my yard. They were urinating in my back yard.”

Smith says the partygoers were throwing up in the streets. She also recalls the constant noise from countless people screaming and yellowing.

Gall responds that at the end of the night, some of those people were out sweeping.

“I saw people sweeping up, already picking up with trash bags and everything, so I went back to my house and got mine,” he said. “I was helping pick up.”

Surveillance video shows the crowd, including one person standing on someone else’s car during the party.

“He was getting up on the car and jumping up and down,” Gall said, “and I saw that it was starting to put a dent in the hood, and so that’s when I was like, ‘Dude you’ve got to, you gotta get down, we’re not doing that tonight.’”

Smith says this is the third time residents have endured a party atmosphere of this magnitude.

“The university needs to stop coddling these adults,” Zeigler said. “They’re adults. They act like, ‘Oh, it’s off-campus, so it’s not our problem.’ There are no consequences. It’s ridiculous.”

A University of Cincinnati spokesperson says UC and City of Cincinnati administration are “conducting outreach via social media, video and interpersonal conversations.”\

The efforts include knocking on doors, talking with students and leaving fliers. The emphasis, according to the spokesperson, is on emphasizing ‘to dos’ around safe gatherings as well as the consequences and expense of a city citation.

