15-year-old pleads guilty to sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old will spend at least one year at a treatment facility after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in October 2021.

The juvenile was sentenced to house arrest until he is dropped off at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 6, Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Liz Igoe said.

The 15-year-old will then be taken to a facility in Bowling Green where he could be for up to 18 months.

In addition, Igoe said the teen must stay away from the victim for the next four years in person and on social media. If he sees the victim, he must walk away.

Upon his release from the treatment facility, the teen’s parents must complete the necessary paperwork or he will be handed over to Child Protective Services.

The then 14-year-old and the victim were walking home together when the assault occurred around 9 p.m. on Oct. 20, police said.

Court documents show the juvenile was arrested an hour after the incident.

The details of the case, including precisely where it happened, and the identities of those involved, are being withheld because of their ages.

According to Springfield Township Police, the then 14-year-old violated two separate court orders prior to his initial arrest.

The first time a juvenile court magistrate ordered the then 14-year-old to be released on the condition that he stay away from the victim while the case progresses, according to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing.

However, the magistrate was unaware that the suspect and victim lived near one another at the time, Juvenile Court Judge Kari Bloom said.

In the juvenile’s second hearing, Judge Bloom ordered him to live at his aunt’s house located outside Hamilton County, Clausing said. As a condition of that order, the teen had to wear an electronic monitor.

The juvenile was later arrested for violating that order, however, his violation was due to a monitor malfunction, Clausing said.

