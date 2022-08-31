Contests
2nd teenager convicted of killing 14-year-old in Maple Heights

Sha'Shawn Anderson (Source: GoFundMe)
(Source: GoFundMe)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second teenager charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Maple Heights pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

Sha’shawn Anderson was killed around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021. Maple Heights police said he was shot in the back on Adams Street.

The 14-year-old suspect will remain in juvenile detention until his sentencing on Sept. 14.

In June, a 13-year-old boy pleaded guilty for his role in the fatal shooting and was placed in the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System Community Corrections Facility.

A Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court judge also ordered him to be on probation once he is released.

Both juvenile suspects were arrested on Nov. 2, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

