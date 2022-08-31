2nd teenager convicted of killing 14-year-old in Maple Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second teenager charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Maple Heights pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

Sha’shawn Anderson was killed around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021. Maple Heights police said he was shot in the back on Adams Street.

The 14-year-old suspect will remain in juvenile detention until his sentencing on Sept. 14.

In June, a 13-year-old boy pleaded guilty for his role in the fatal shooting and was placed in the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System Community Corrections Facility.

A Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court judge also ordered him to be on probation once he is released.

Both juvenile suspects were arrested on Nov. 2, 2021.

