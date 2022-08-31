Bengals’ Burrow, Chase, Mixon triple bobblehead: Here’s how to get yours

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two new bobbleheads of Cincinnati Bengals players are now available for pre-order: a triple one with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon and a dual bobblehead of Burrow and Chase during their LSU days, FOCO announced.

Both will ship no later than Feb. 10, 2023.

The triple bobblehead costs $120, according to FOCO.com. The dual bobblehead showing Burrow and Chase LUS Tigers 2019 trophy is priced at $100.

FOCO’s website says this about the triple bobblehead of Burrow, Chase and Mixon:

“This Bengals trio is on the prowl. Join the big cats’ hunt for big plays with this Joe Burrow & Joe Mixon & Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals Triple Bobblehead.”

Listed features Triple Bobblehead:

Portrays Burrow, Mixon, and Chase wearing their gameday uniforms in action poses for a triple dose of greatness

Thematic, team-colored base with Bengal stripe accents throughout that will look great in your collection

GO BENGALS text display on the backdrop to make sure you’re ready to cheer them on to victory

Team logo and wordmark team name displays on the reverse side of the backdrop so your team pride is on display from all angles

Team logo display on the front of the base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie

Field-textured top of the base

The front name displays so everyone knows who the faces of your franchise are

Handcrafted

Hand-painted

Measurements

Height: Approximately 5 in.

Details

"NOTE: In order to get this bobble to as many fans as possible, we have a strict limit of two (2) of these items per person. If we find this limit is being abused, we reserve the right to cancel and refund your order. Thank you for your cooperation!"

Due to its limited nature, sales and discounts are not applicable to this item. We apologize for any inconvenience.

The product(s) you receive might vary slightly in appearance from the product’s image on our website due to the nature of your product(s) being handmade.

Please understand that all handmade items, by nature, may have imperfections. Although we are thorough, there can be inconsistencies based on the creative nature, and it is possible that one item may look a little different from the next.

Our items may have natural and unique imperfections.

Any item you purchase is one of a kind. There are no two items that are exactly the same.

Not a toy

Edition Size: 222

Individually numbered

Officially licensed by the National Football League

Imported

Listed features Burrow, Chase Dual Bobblehead:

“Death Valley ALWAYS came alive when this dynamic duo took the field. Celebrate Cajun Country’s can’t-miss connection with this Joe Burrow & Ja’Marr Chase LSU Tigers 2019 Trophy Dual Bobblehead.”

Features

Portrays Burrow and Chase wearing their gameday uniforms in action poses, ready to get the Death Valley crowd rocking

Tiger Stadium backdrop to make every day feel like gameday in your collection

Miniature national championship trophy accent on top of the base, because no championship collection is complete without a little hardware

Team logo display on the front of the base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie

Field-textured top of the base

The front name displays so everyone knows who the faces of your franchise are

Handcrafted

Hand-painted

Measurements

Height: Approximately 8 in.

Details

"NOTE: In order to get this bobble to as many fans as possible, we have a strict limit of two (2) of these items per person. If we find this limit is being abused, we reserve the right to cancel and refund your order. Thank you for your cooperation!"

Due to its limited nature, sales and discounts are not applicable to this item. We apologize for any inconvenience.

The product(s) you receive might vary slightly in appearance from the product’s image on our website due to the nature of your product(s) being handmade.

Please understand that all handmade items, by nature, may have imperfections. Although we are thorough, there can be inconsistencies based on the creative nature, and it is possible that one item may look a little different from the next.

Our items may have natural and unique imperfections.

Any item you purchase is one of a kind. There are no two items that are exactly the same.

Not a toy

Edition Size: 322

Individually numbered

Officially licensed

Imported

