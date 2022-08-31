Contests
Chrissy Teigen, Abby Wambach, other celebrities coming to The Banks for Kroger festival

Honoree Chrissy Teigen poses at the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel on...
Honoree Chrissy Teigen poses at the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily DeLetter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - More stars are coming to the Queen City.

The Kroger Wellness Festival already announced Carrie Underwood as a guest for its upcoming event, with the country music star scheduled to lead a workout. However, organizers revealed on Wednesday that more celebrities are joining the lineup, including Chrissy Teigen and her mother, Pepper Teigen, Abby Wambach and Bethenny Frankel, according to our media partner at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The festival, which aims to promote living healthier lives, will run Sept. 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Banks.

Wambach, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion, will headline a moderated conversation and public question-and-answer session at 11 a.m. on Sept. 23, with a meet and greet to follow.

Chrissy Teigen, a model, entrepreneur and cookbook author, will host a 30-minute cooking segment and “fireside chat” with her mother Pepper Teigen, a cookbook author and Food Network personality, at 4 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Frankel, a businesswoman and reality TV star best known for “The Real Housewives of New York City,” will lead a wellness session at 3:15 p.m. on Sept 23.

Two free concerts will also headline the festival. Eli Young Band will play Sept. 23, and Fitz and the Tantrums will play Sept. 24.

Other special guest appearances include Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes, Bravo “Top Chef” celebrity and restaurateur chef Brian Malarkey and bodybuilder and trainer Allison Warrell, according to the Enquirer.

