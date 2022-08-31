Contests
Cold case murder haunts Cincinnati family 18 years later

Kenneth Lackey was shot to death over Labor Day weekend.
police lights(KLTV)
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are asking for tips in a Cincinnati cold case that’s more than two decades old.

Kenneth Lackey was shot and killed over Labor Day weekend in 2004. His family is still waiting for answers.

“I had a dream that morning that something had happened,” Kenneth’s mom, Charlene Walker said. “So, to get that knock on the door, that was it. That was the something that I was feeling.”

Cincinnati police officers told Charlene someone had shot and killed her son on Highforest Lane in Mt. Airy.

“The police said that they think that someone tried to rob him and he just didn’t let them,” Charlene said.

She had a hard time believing her 26-year-old son was gone. “And then I heard them say that he didn’t make it and then I don’t remember what happened after that for a while.”

Charlene says she and Kenneth were very close, “He was my best friend.”

The Labor Day holiday makes it difficult for Kenneth’s family.

“Labor Day is not a good one,” Charlene said, “because that was the day, that morning is when, you know, that I got the knock on the door.”

She’s also had a hard time grieving his loss and doesn’t understand why someone would want to hurt her son, who had been working as a supervisor for UPS.

She’s hoping someone will come forward with answers.

“When you don’t know, you don’t know if it’s someone that he knows. Or someone that I know,” she said. “You know, I don’t have any answers, and that’s all I want. There’s really no peace. It’s none.”

If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040. You can remain anonymous

