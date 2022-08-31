Couple plead guilty to charges in baby boy’s traumatic death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother and her boyfriend pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in connection with the death of a 5-month-old boy found badly injured in the home the couple shared in 2021.

*WARNING: Story contains graphic details*

Shakayla Sams, the boy’s mother, and her boyfriend, Donta Farrier, pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Sams was sentenced to 14-17 years in prison, while Farrier was given 11 to 16 years, a judge announced Wednesday.

The couple was originally indicted on 10 felony counts, which included murder, shortly after 5-month-old Casey Sams died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on Dec. 27.

Donte Farrier (left) and Shakayla Sams (right) were indicted for the death of their infant son and abuse of their toddler. (WXIX)

The Death of Casey Sams

Police found 5-month-old Casey and his 2-year-old brother, whom FOX19 NOW has decided not to name, with traumatic injuries at a home in the Villages of Roll Hill on Dec. 22.

Casey had spinal injuries, a detached retina, and head trauma consistent with the child having been shaken, according to testimony from a Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services caseworker.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters later added to the list: a dislocated neck, a subdural hemorrhage, a swollen brain, old and new rib fractures, bruising on the scalp and scarring on the leg.

Casey died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on Dec. 27.

Casey Sams (Provided)

A case worker testified the 2-year-old was found severely malnourished with bruises on his abdomen, head and face and a laceration on his pancreas. The laceration was allegedly an older injury caused by blunt trauma.

“This was not a case of neglect by parents too young to understand their responsibilities,” Deters said last month. “This was a case of active violence, perpetrated on babies by two people…the same people who should be protecting them.”

Two men are alleged to be the older boy’s father; one disclaims it. They are wholly absent from the boy’s life, according to JFS testimony.

Shakayla has a documented history of child neglect relating to the 2-year-old. A JFS case worker testified in 2020, “She wavers about her willingness to care for the child and deal with her life as a teenager at the same time.”

A magistrate granted JFS interim custody of the 2-year-old on Jan. 4, 2022.

For the foreseeable future, according to JFS, the boy will live with his maternal aunt, Shakayla’s sister, with whom he lived for several months during a custody battle in 2020.

A hearing on permanent custody transfer was scheduled for Feb. 15. The outcome of that hearing is unknown.

