Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Disease causing zombie-like effect on deer confirmed in trio of SW Ohio counties

Cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) have now been confirmed in several southwest Ohio...
Cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) have now been confirmed in several southwest Ohio Counties.(MGN Online / Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) have now been confirmed in several southwest Ohio Counties.

The disease, which causes deer to have zombie-like characteristics, has spread to Butler, Hamilton and Warren County, according to an Ohio Department of Natural Resources game warden.

A little more than a week ago, ODNR said the cases in the Tri-State were mainly impacting deer on Cincinnati’s west side.

Recently, Colerain Township police responded to Blue Rock Road for a report of a deer that was possibly hit by a vehicle, said Colerain Township Communications Specialist Helen Tracey-Noren.

The officers found the deer standing and staring off into the distance.

Police sirens and shouts from the officers did not faze the deer, Tracey-Noren explained.

The deer’s skin appeared discolored with “weird patches of fur all over its body,” she said.

Afterward, police contacted ODNR. The game warden explained the deer was suffering from EHD.

Cincinnati’s west side has been “hit hard lately with these ‘Zombie Deer,’” the game warden told police.

EHD, which does not impact humans, is caused by the bite of an infected midge (a type of fly), according to the ODNR. EHD does not pose a serious threat to livestock either, the ODNR’s website explains.

New cases of EHD are eliminated once there is a hard freeze, killing off the infected midges for the winter, the ODNR says.

Symptoms of EHD include:

  • Disorientation and show little or no fear of humans.
  • Animals may appear feverish
  • Pronounced swelling of head, neck, tongue, and eyelids
  • May have respiratory distress
  • Lack of appetite
  • Weakness, circling and other odd neurological signs

According to the ODNR, there is no treatment for EHD in wild populations.

In total, EHD has been confirmed in 13 Ohio counties.

Report suspected incidents of EHD to the ODNR to help them track the disease and its locations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
Skyelor Centers
NKY family devastated at shooting death of young father
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
A large outdoor party involving UC students over the weekend left scenes of trash and property...
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

Latest News

Eastbound I-275 from I-74 to Blue Rock Road is closed due to a police investigation, Colerain...
I-275 section to be closed for several hours due to investigation
Two new bobbleheads of Cincinnati Bengals players are now available for pre-order: a triple one...
Bengals’ Burrow, Chase, Mixon triple bobblehead: Here’s how to get yours
Honoree Chrissy Teigen poses at the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel on...
Chrissy Teigen, Abby Wambach, other celebrities coming to The Banks for Kroger festival
15-year-old pleads guilty to sexual assault of 11-year-old girl