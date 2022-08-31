Driver arrested after hitting juvenile pedestrian in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested after allegedly hitting a juvenile pedestrian and driving away from the crash in Forest Park Tuesday.

Anthony Clardy, 36, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injuries, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Clardy is accused of hitting a juvenile in the crosswalk on Sharon Road, the sheriff’s office said.

EMS transported the victim to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with critical injuries. The sheriff’s office did not give an update on the juvenile’s condition Wednesday.

After driving away from the crash, the sheriff’s office said they got a description of Clardy’s vehicle from a witness.

The vehicle description led investigators to Clardy, who was held for questioning, and then later arrested, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office explained.

Anthony Clardy, 36, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injuries, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office has not said if Clardy was speeding when he allegedly hit the juvenile.

The HCSO Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.

UPDATE: A person was hit by a vehicle on Sharon Rd. We are working to learn more about the condition of the victim. Live report coming up at 10p.m. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/hlpHfvUss8 — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) August 31, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.