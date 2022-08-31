Contests
Dry and quiet for several days

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dry weather is here to stay for a while. Tonight the lows will be almost ten degrees cooler than what we woke up to Tuesday. It will be near 60 Wednesday morning with a bit of a fall feeling in the air. By the afternoon it will be pleasant and dry. High 82. Similar weather is expected Thursday with a high of 85. Friday will also be nice with dry weather remaining.

By Saturday warm weather will return with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. There will also be the chance for spotty showers or storms this weekend. The best chance for wet weather will be in the afternoon during the peak heating of the day. Labor Day the storms will hold off until the evening hours. High 88.

Tuesday will be dry and cooler behind the cold front. High 85.

