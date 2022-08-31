Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Dry and quiet through Friday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be another pleasant evening with mainly clear skies and temperatures dropping to the upper 50s. Tomorrow, for the first day of meteorological fall, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Friday will be nearly identical with increasing clouds.

The heat and humidity will be noticeable Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be near 90 both day with a spotty shower or storm possible both days in the afternoon. However, I think the rain will be short lived and outdoor activities should be good.

There is an increased chance for rain Monday with widespread shows Monday evening. It will be cooler with a high of 85. Dry weather returns Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
Skyelor Centers
NKY family devastated at shooting death of young father
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
A large outdoor party involving UC students over the weekend left scenes of trash and property...
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

Latest News

Dry and comfortable weather Thursday and Friday
Dry and quiet for a few days
Looking like a comfortable Reds game tonight in Cincinnati.
Tracking sunshine and low humidity, but not all the way through the holiday weekend
We are warming up going into the holiday weekend with only small chances for showers or...
Sunshine and low humidity for midweek
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Lower Humidity & Sunny Skies Wednesday