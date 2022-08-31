Dry and quiet through Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be another pleasant evening with mainly clear skies and temperatures dropping to the upper 50s. Tomorrow, for the first day of meteorological fall, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Friday will be nearly identical with increasing clouds.

The heat and humidity will be noticeable Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be near 90 both day with a spotty shower or storm possible both days in the afternoon. However, I think the rain will be short lived and outdoor activities should be good.

There is an increased chance for rain Monday with widespread shows Monday evening. It will be cooler with a high of 85. Dry weather returns Tuesday.

