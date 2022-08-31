Contests
Evansville man sentenced to federal prison in child sexual abuse material case

(Source: MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced in a child sexual abuse material case.

Authorities say 36-year-old Chris Lynn Carder II was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, in July of 2019, an FBI agent working in Salt Lake City, Utah was conducting an undercover investigation online using the social networking application Kik.

On July 18, 2019, the agent was contacted by the Kik user “clcarder” and they began communicating.

During their communications, officials say “clcarder” expressed an interest in sex with children and sent two videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to the agent.

The individual using the username “clcarder” was later identified by law enforcement to be Carder.

A search warrant was executed at Carder’s residence in Evansville on March 12, 2020.

Following the search, authorities say Carter admitted to FBI agents that he created the Kik account to send materials depicting the sexual abuse of children.

As part of the sentence, the court ordered that Carder will be on probation for eight years after his release from federal prison.

Court officials say he was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to the child exploitation victims.

Carder must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.

