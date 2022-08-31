Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The warrant for the search of a famous ‘90′s-era music artist who lives in the Tri-State shows law enforcement officers were acting on suspicions of drug trafficking and kidnapping.

The artist, Joseph Foreman, who goes by “Afroman,” says the search was conducted on baseless grounds. Now he is contemplating legal action because he says the sheriff’s deputies damaged his property and traumatized his children.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office searched Foreman’s Adams County residence on Aug. 21. The warrant claims the search was needed because of probable cause that drugs and drug paraphernalia were located on the property and that trafficking and kidnapping had taken place there.

The sheriff’s office provided FOX19 with the warrant but did not comment on its contents.

New Tonight: ONLY ON @FOX19 at 10p we have the search warrant executed on the property of AfroMan. pic.twitter.com/JYWdf4s03P — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) August 31, 2022

Foreman produced hit songs including “Because I Got High” and “Colt 45.” He shared video of the search with FOX19 Tuesday night.

“Boom, there goes my door,” he said. “Here they come in my house with assault rifles moving around.”

Foreman was not home at the time. He says he was in Chicago and only found out about the raid from a neighbor.

“You know, from time to time I smoke blunts. I got too few roaches—the ends of blunts—laying around, probably in an ash tray or something,” he said. “I would have given that to them if they would have knocked. They have my number. They could have called me and said, ‘Give me your roaches.’”

Foreman says, counter to social media suspicions that ran rampant following the search, he doesn’t have a significant amount of marijuana at the house.

“That is an assumption. That is speculation. I can understand that. However, I don’t, and that’s the facts,” he said. “You shouldn’t kick people’s doors down over speculation, and you shouldn’t kick people’s doors down with an AR-15 over assumptions. You shouldn’t kick people’s doors down traumatizing kids over an assumption.”

Foreman says beyond the physical damage, he’s most upset that the search happened just feet away from his young school-aged children, who watched it unfold.

“They come up here with AR-15, traumatize my kids, destroyed my property, kick in my door, rip up and destroy my camera system,” he said.

Responding to Foreman’s claim that the search left his surveillance system destroyed, the sheriff’s office said they considered removing the system but decided not to.

Afterward, Foreman says investigators confiscated a vape pen, a joint and $4,000 in cash that investigators believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking. He claims he made the money rapping.

“I rap for a living,” he said. “Sometimes people pay me with PayPal and Cash App. Sometimes they give me the cash.”

The sheriff’s office says the search was documented on a deputy’s bodycam.

Foreman says he’s been in contact with an attorney about his legal remedies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.