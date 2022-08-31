Contests
I-275 section to be closed for several hours due to investigation

Eastbound I-275 from I-74 to Blue Rock Road is closed due to a police investigation, Colerain...
Eastbound I-275 from I-74 to Blue Rock Road is closed due to a police investigation, Colerain Township police said at 4 p.m. Wednesday.(Pixabay)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A section of I-275 will be closed for several hours.

Eastbound I-275 from I-74 to Blue Rock Road is closed due to a police investigation, Colerain Township police said at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police did not specify what the investigation pertains to, but Hamilton County Dispatch confirmed to FOX19 NOW there was a motorcycle crash on eastbound I-275 around 3 p.m.

Police said the closure is expected to last the next several hours.

A FOX19 NOW team is en route to the area.

