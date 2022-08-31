Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Paleontologists find remains of one of the largest dinosaurs

One of Europe’s largest dinosaurs has been discovered in Portugal. (Source: CNN Portugal)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of Europe’s largest dinosaurs has been discovered in Portugal.

According to researchers from the University of Lisbon, the owner of some private property in Pombal first discovered part of the fossil in 2017. That person contacted paleontologists at the University of Lisbon.

A team from the school began excavating the land, and earlier this month, the researchers recovered remains of hips that were 6.5 feet long.

Based on the size of the hips, paleontologists say the dinosaur was nearly 40 feet tall and more than 80 feet long.

The animal was a sauropod – a group of herbivorous dinosaurs characterized by having a long neck and tail.

Paleontologists say the dinosaur lived around 135 million years ago during the upper Jurassic period.

The researchers plan to continue excavating the property to look for more parts of the skeleton.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
Skyelor Centers
NKY family devastated at shooting death of young father
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer fired after using racial slur outside CPS school
A large outdoor party involving UC students over the weekend left scenes of trash and property...
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

Latest News

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
People watch as the USS Texas is moved from the dock Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in La Porte,...
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
Google said the Truth Social app isn't available from their Play app store.
Trump’s Truth Social still unavailable on Google Play