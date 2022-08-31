Planned Parenthood sues IN over new abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIX) - Planned Parenthood of Indiana filed a lawsuit to stop the state’s new abortion ban from going into effect on Aug. 30.

Senate Bill 1 will make it illegal to have an abortion in Indiana, with a few exceptions, such as if the mother’s health is at risk or if the fetus is a product of rape or incest on Sept. 15.

According to the bill, victims of rape or incest will have up to 10 weeks to terminate a pregnancy.

“From its very inception, the Indiana Constitution has protected the right to privacy,” Legal Director of ACLU of Indiana Ken Falk said. “Implicit in this right, is the right for a woman to make medical decisions regarding her own reproductive health. This ban on abortion will force Hoosiers to carry pregnancies against their will, leading to life-altering consequences and serious health risks. Deeply private, personal, and unique decisions about reproductive health should be made by women in consultation with their doctors. Whether Indiana elected officials personally agree with abortion access or not, it is not up to the government to make these decisions for Hoosiers.”

Indiana Sen. Susan Glick wrote S.B. 1 with sponsorship from representatives Wendy McNamara and Joanna King.

I believe in the sanctity of life. As a cosponsor of SEA1 I am pleased to say that Indiana stands for LIFE. I look forward to continuing to support moms and their babies next session. Leadership matters! https://t.co/RKZQew9CnN — Joanna King (@JoannaKing) August 7, 2022

Without judicial relief, abortion will remain illegal in Indiana, Planned Parenthood said.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law at the beginning of August.

The Tri-state area will become a near abortion-free region come mid-September.

