Podcaster ruled ineligible in race for Ohio elections chief

(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Secretary of State’s Office says a conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election isn’t eligible to run this November as an independent candidate vying to challenge Ohio’s Republican elections chief. Terpsehore “Tore” Maras had vowed to appeal if incumbent Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office rejected her candidacy based on the outcome of a protest by a voter who is also a Republican Party official. In a letter Tuesday, an assistant secretary of state handling the matter upheld recommendations by a judge whose review found a handful of Maras’ previously validated signatures were flawed.

