Juvenile on bike hit by car in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a crash in Forest Park Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sharon Road and Waycross Road.

The victim is a minor who was on a bike when they were struck, according to police at the scene.

No word on injuries or whether the car stayed at the scene.

