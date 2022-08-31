Contests
Juvenile on bike hit by car in Forest Park

This story is developing.
Police and first responders at the scene of a crash in Forest Park at Sharon Road and Waycross...
Police and first responders at the scene of a crash in Forest Park at Sharon Road and Waycross Tuesday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a crash in Forest Park Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sharon Road and Waycross Road.

The victim is a minor who was on a bike when they were struck, according to police at the scene.

No word on injuries or whether the car stayed at the scene.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

