Juvenile on bike hit by car in Forest Park
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a crash in Forest Park Tuesday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sharon Road and Waycross Road.
The victim is a minor who was on a bike when they were struck, according to police at the scene.
No word on injuries or whether the car stayed at the scene.
