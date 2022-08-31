Sunshine and low humidity for midweek

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pleasant afternoon is in store with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s along with ample sunshine.

Expect more crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons over the next couple of days with temperatures warming up into the low-to-mid 80s through Friday.

It will warm back up into the upper 80s this weekend, but we are dry Saturday.

There could be an isolated pop-up showers or thunderstorms Sunday and Labor Day, but nothing to cancel any outdoor plans for.

We dry out and get comfortable yet again going into the middle of next week!

