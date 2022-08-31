Contests
Sunshine and low humidity for midweek

Humidity will increase going into the holiday weekend
There are chances for some rain on Labor Day weekend, but not a washout and not too impactful for any outdoor plans.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pleasant afternoon is in store with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s along with ample sunshine.

Expect more crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons over the next couple of days with temperatures warming up into the low-to-mid 80s through Friday.

It will warm back up into the upper 80s this weekend, but we are dry Saturday.

There could be an isolated pop-up showers or thunderstorms Sunday and Labor Day, but nothing to cancel any outdoor plans for.

We dry out and get comfortable yet again going into the middle of next week!

