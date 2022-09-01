Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

2 critically endangered birds hatch at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Two female blue-billed curassows hatched at the National Zoo. Aluna (right) hatched Aug. 5. Her...
Two female blue-billed curassows hatched at the National Zoo. Aluna (right) hatched Aug. 5. Her sister, Lulo, hatched Aug. 28.(Smithsonian National Zoo)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – A pair of critically endangered birds have recently hatched at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

In a release, the zoo said the hatchlings are both female blue-billed curassows.

Both of the chicks are being cared for off-exhibit, the zoo said. The first chick, Aluna, hatched Aug. 5, with her sister, Lulo, hatching on Aug. 28.

The bird’s keepers have described both of them as confident and curious.

The hatchlings were born to mother bird Jackie. Aluna’s egg was laid July 6 and Lulo’s July 27, according to the zoo.

Female curassows typically incubate their eggs for 29 to 31 days, but the zoo said Jackie showed no interest in incubating her eggs, so they were placed in an incubator. The team presiding over her said this meant that Jackie would not accept or bond with her chicks.

According to the zoo, there are a total of just 73 birds in the North American blue-billed curassow population, and there are more males than females, making the hatching of female birds in the species all the more critical.

Blue-billed curassows are native to Colombia and are considered critically endangered by the International Union of Conservation of Nature, with an estimated 1,000 to 2,500 birds remaining in the wild.

The zoo said the main threats to the bird species are habitat loss and fragmentation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
Colerain Township police investigate a deadly I-275 crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 motorcycle crash
Ian Angel
Suspect arrested 15 years after woman’s violent rape at NKY hotel
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Casey Sams
Couple plead guilty to charges in baby boy’s traumatic death

Latest News

President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden, who largely avoided even referring to...
Biden’s prime-time speech: Trumpism threatens democracy
Ginni Thomas contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers, including the chair of the...
Ginni Thomas emails urged new 2020 electors in Wisconsin
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev...
Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but won’t attend his funeral