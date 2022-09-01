Cincinnati City Council unanimously approves new city manager

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The nationwide search for Cincinnati’s new city manager is over as City Council was all in agreement to name Sheryl Long to the position.

Long beat out her boss, the current interim city manager, John Curp, for the title.

“She is the best person for the job without a shadow of a doubt and I’m so excited that our city administration gets to be led by her,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said. “I’m so excited that this council and I get to partner with her because together, there is nothing we can’t achieve for the people of Cincinnati.”

Conversation during Thursday’s special session centered around the positives the mayor and council think Long brings as city manager.

Long wiped away tears at times as all nine council members showered with her praise, highlighting the importance of having a Black woman in such a pivotal role.

“As a Black woman to another, here you are, rising to the top and you deserve it,” said Cincinnati Vice-Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney.

Prior to her confirmation Thursday, documents showing Long, and her husband filed for bankruptcy in 2008 were obtained by FOX19 NOW. The bankruptcy was finalized in 2013, according to the documents.

There are also three state tax liens for less than $1,000 each: 2009, 2011 and 2015, the documents show.

All of the financial issues have been resolved. None are still active, according to the court records.

The top of Long’s financial history was not a topic brought forth during Thursday’s special session.

Long gave a statement to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer regarding the financial difficulties in her past:

Like many Cincinnatians, I have struggled financially in the past. Nearly 15 years ago, I filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy. As the sole provider for my family, we were forced to make difficult choices. I am proud to say we paid back and satisfied our debt per the terms of the bankruptcy. My story is not unlike what many people in our community experience. I have worked very hard to face these challenges head-on, overcome them and now be in a position to help others. I am a resident of Clifton. I am a tax-paying Cincinnatian. I have answered every question asked by the mayor and City Council and done so honestly. I am not ashamed of my personal experiences. My hardships have only strengthened my resolve to create an equitable and inclusive City for all our Citizens.

