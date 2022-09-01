Cincinnati City Council unanimously approves new city manager
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The nationwide search for Cincinnati’s new city manager is over as City Council was all in agreement to name Sheryl Long to the position.
Long beat out her boss, the current interim city manager, John Curp, for the title.
“She is the best person for the job without a shadow of a doubt and I’m so excited that our city administration gets to be led by her,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said. “I’m so excited that this council and I get to partner with her because together, there is nothing we can’t achieve for the people of Cincinnati.”
Conversation during Thursday’s special session centered around the positives the mayor and council think Long brings as city manager.
Long wiped away tears at times as all nine council members showered with her praise, highlighting the importance of having a Black woman in such a pivotal role.
“As a Black woman to another, here you are, rising to the top and you deserve it,” said Cincinnati Vice-Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney.
Prior to her confirmation Thursday, documents showing Long, and her husband filed for bankruptcy in 2008 were obtained by FOX19 NOW. The bankruptcy was finalized in 2013, according to the documents.
There are also three state tax liens for less than $1,000 each: 2009, 2011 and 2015, the documents show.
All of the financial issues have been resolved. None are still active, according to the court records.
The top of Long’s financial history was not a topic brought forth during Thursday’s special session.
Long gave a statement to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer regarding the financial difficulties in her past:
