Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 motorcycle crash

The crash caused a three-hour interstate closure Wednesday evening.
Coroner on scene of I-275 crash
By Jared Goffinet and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - We now know the name of a man who was killed in a crash that shut down Interstate 275 for several hours Wednesday night.

Jerry Neaves Jr., 50, was pronounced dead at the scene on eastbound I-275 between I-74 and Blue Rock Road, a coroner’s report shows.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The highway was shut down from about 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

