Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 motorcycle crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - We now know the name of a man who was killed in a crash that shut down Interstate 275 for several hours Wednesday night.

Jerry Neaves Jr., 50, was pronounced dead at the scene on eastbound I-275 between I-74 and Blue Rock Road, a coroner’s report shows.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The highway was shut down from about 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

BREAKING NOW: Police are investigating a motorcycle crash on the offramp of E I-275. The Hamilton County coroner just left the scene. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/kEIDuitMiB — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) August 31, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.