Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Family member reacts to Jeffersonville funeral home director’s criminal charges

A Jeffersonville funeral director is facing charges after decomposing bodies were found inside his business.
By David Ochoa
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville funeral director is facing charges after decomposing bodies were found inside his business.

Two months after authorities pulled out the remains of almost 50 people from the home, Randy Lankford is facing three felony theft and two misdemeanor theft charges.

Some of those remains belonged to Jerry Swann.

Jerry Johnson, Swann’s son, didn’t receive his father’s remains from Lankford Funeral Home for months.

“I can’t believe it took so long to charge him with something,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s father died in February and was cremated in March. He said he constantly had to call Lankford for updates.

“I’m like, ‘We never heard from you, where’s my dad’s ashes at?’” Johnson said.

Johnson finally got his father’s ashes back in May, but it wasn’t until July that he learned it wasn’t all of them.

“Found out, he split my dad’s ashes up,” Johnson said. “And didn’t tell us why he split them up or what he was going to do with the other half.”

Court documents revealed stories like this were common at Lankford’s funeral home. The documents said by giving families the wrong remains of their family members, Lankford is in violation of the Indiana Cremation Statute.

“We was gonna have a memorial for my dad when it got warmer, and now I’m glad we didn’t, because I didn’t have all of his ashes,” Johnson said.

The documents go into more detail about the conditions of the bodies found in the home. They state some of the bodies were so decomposed, they leaked fluids onto the carpet.

“I have to go through this grieving, and I know the other families got to go through the same stuff that I’m going through, and some of them are in worst shape than I am,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to go through this again when you thought you’ve put it behind you.”

Johnson was asked if he feels any closure after all the potential charges, civil suits, and the suspension of Lankford’s license.

“Kind of,” Johnson said. “But I still want the rest of my dad.”

He said he won’t get the rest of his father’s ashes until after all of the investigations have completed.

Johnson said he’s also joining in with other families to sue Lankford.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
Colerain Township police investigate a deadly I-275 crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 motorcycle crash
Ian Angel
Suspect arrested 15 years after woman’s violent rape at NKY hotel
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Casey Sams
Couple plead guilty to charges in baby boy’s traumatic death

Latest News

Colerain Township police investigate a deadly I-275 crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 motorcycle crash
All Lockland schools are shut down Thursday due to a threat, the district said in a Facebook...
‘Threat of violence’ closes Lockland schools Thursday
A shooting in the West End sent a man in his 30s to the hospital early Thursday, according to...
West End shooting sends 1 to hospital
Police in Cincinnati, Norwood and Elmwood Place are searching for a suspect believed to be...
Police search for suspect in rash of break-ins at UDF stores
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support Thursday, the police...
Indiana officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support