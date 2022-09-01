Human Rights exhibit open at Xavier University

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new gallery featured at Xavier University features artwork from Cincinnati artists and Mexican artists. Their work represents human rights in both countries.

The woodcut prints exhibited at Xavier University feature work from 25 artists. Thirteen of those artists are from Cincinnati while 12 are from Oaxaca, Mexico.

The exhibition is called Human Rights. It is put on by SOS ART which is a non-profit promoting the arts for peace and justice.

“Each one of them [the artists] addressed one human right,” explains SOS ART Founder Saad Goshn, “For example the right to education, the right to health, the right to a home, the right to freedom. And it was interesting because each of them created a print coming from their own cultural background.”

The human rights artwork is placed next to one another, the Cincinnati artist and the Oaxaca artist. While each one is similar, they are far from the same.

Question: Were you surprised how different some of these came out even though they were given the same human right, but their interpretation of that was different?

“Not really, it was expected,” says Goshn, “And as you will see, this was the beauty of the project, was to see each of the artists taking their own reality and reflecting it in their work.”

Cesar Chavez is from Oaxaca. His artwork represents ‘Home.”

“The reflection was really about the problem in the world about the lack of homes for many people,” explains Chavez, “It’s really linked to the concept of life and death and how it’s really important to have a place to live where you can live well and dream.”

In addition to the human rights artwork, each artist was asked to submit two of their other pieces of art to go in a separate gallery.

You can view the exhibition through Sept. 23 at the A.B. Cohen Center at Xavier University. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Next, the gallery will go to the Metropolitan Library in Dayton, and in March it will travel to Oaxaca.

