Man pistol-whipped pregnant girlfriend: court docs

Maurice Ladden
Maurice Ladden(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after police say he pistol-whipped his pregnant, live-in girlfriend in the head with a gun.

Maurice Ladden knew the victim was pregnant when he hit her in the head with the gun multiple times, causing visible injuries, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.

It happened Tuesday at a residence in the 2100 block of Karla Drive in Westwood, according to an affidavit.

Ladden, 39, was booked into the Hamilton County Jail at 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

He was held without bond on a charge of felonious assault and is expected to make his first court appearance at 9 a.m.

Cincinnati police filed a motion requesting Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates issue a temporary protection order requiring Ladden to stay away from the victim, a copy of the motion shows.

