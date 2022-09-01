Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Officers trip into magic mushroom grow operation at St. Bernard home

An attempted burglary drew officers to the scene.
Jars of home-grown psychedelic mushrooms found in a St. Bernard home.
Jars of home-grown psychedelic mushrooms found in a St. Bernard home.(St. Bernard Police Department/Provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - Officers in pursuit of a burglary suspect made an interesting discovery at a St. Bernard home Tuesday night.

St. Bernard police officers responded to what they thought was a burglary in progress around 11 p.m. after a neighbor called having seen someone in the home with a flashing light.

Officers say the suspect, Tyler Marsh, was caught nearby.

“He had a bag that had some medication bottles that had the name of the victim from the address that was broken into... as well as his gerbil,” said Lt. BIll Ungruhe. “He brought his gerbil with him to do the deed.”

Police don’t know why Marsh brought the gerbil with him. They say Marsh broke a window out to get into the house.

“He evidently had a connection with the individual who lived there and said that individual owed him money,” Ungruhe explained. “So, he broke in to collect his money, and his way of collecting the money was to collect prescription drugs from the victim.”

The victim, Zane Everitt, wasn’t home at the time of the alleged burglary. But eventually he did come home, just in time to get arrested.

Officers at the house had found an illegal grow operation comprising 30 jars of home-grown psychedelic mushrooms.

“They immediately stopped and wrote a search warrant,” Ungruhe said.

Everitt is charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and illegal manufacturing of drugs.

Court documents show he admitted to growing the drugs.

Said Ungruhe, “Mushrooms are very unusual. I’ve been doing this for 27 years and I can count on one hand how many times we’ve had mushrooms.”

Everitt and Marsh will be in court Sep. 8.

Zane Everitt and Tyler Marsh
Zane Everitt and Tyler Marsh(Hamilton County Justice Center)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
Colerain Township police investigate a deadly I-275 crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Coroner: 1 dead in I-275 motorcycle crash
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Skyelor Centers
NKY family devastated at shooting death of young father

Latest News

Rain possible this weekend
Dry and quiet weather for a few days
A large outdoor party involving UC students over the weekend left scenes of trash and property...
Uniformed, undercover CPD officers to monitor UC student parties after complaints
Preston Ritter was arrested by Kenton County police Friday on child porn charges.
Child porn convict hatched plot to beat up NKY judge, attorney with baseball bat
Ian Angel
Suspect arrested 15 years after woman’s violent rape at NKY hotel