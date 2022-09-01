Officers trip into magic mushroom grow operation at St. Bernard home

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - Officers in pursuit of a burglary suspect made an interesting discovery at a St. Bernard home Tuesday night.

St. Bernard police officers responded to what they thought was a burglary in progress around 11 p.m. after a neighbor called having seen someone in the home with a flashing light.

Officers say the suspect, Tyler Marsh, was caught nearby.

“He had a bag that had some medication bottles that had the name of the victim from the address that was broken into... as well as his gerbil,” said Lt. BIll Ungruhe. “He brought his gerbil with him to do the deed.”

Police don’t know why Marsh brought the gerbil with him. They say Marsh broke a window out to get into the house.

“He evidently had a connection with the individual who lived there and said that individual owed him money,” Ungruhe explained. “So, he broke in to collect his money, and his way of collecting the money was to collect prescription drugs from the victim.”

The victim, Zane Everitt, wasn’t home at the time of the alleged burglary. But eventually he did come home, just in time to get arrested.

Officers at the house had found an illegal grow operation comprising 30 jars of home-grown psychedelic mushrooms.

“They immediately stopped and wrote a search warrant,” Ungruhe said.

Everitt is charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and illegal manufacturing of drugs.

Court documents show he admitted to growing the drugs.

Said Ungruhe, “Mushrooms are very unusual. I’ve been doing this for 27 years and I can count on one hand how many times we’ve had mushrooms.”

Everitt and Marsh will be in court Sep. 8.

Zane Everitt and Tyler Marsh (Hamilton County Justice Center)

