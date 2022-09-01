Contests
Police search for suspect in rash of break-ins at UDF stores

Police in Cincinnati, Norwood and Elmwood Place are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple breaking and entering offenses at United Dairy Farmers stores overnight.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police in Cincinnati, Norwood and Elmwood Place are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple breaking and entering offenses at United Dairy Farmers stores overnight.

Cincinnati police confirm officers responded to a break-in at the UDF on Montgomery Road and Dana Avenue in Evanston early Thursday.

The store was closed at the time, and no injuries were reported, they said.

On Wednesday, police in Norwood and Elmwood Place responded to break-ins at UDF stores in their communities between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available beyond he wore all black clothing, a mask and was in a white sedan.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

