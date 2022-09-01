Police search for SUV involved in deadly Hyde Park hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, Ryan Malm, 25, was one of three people hit by a dark gray Honda SUV in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue, according to police.

Malm died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows. The other two people survived.

The vehicle, possibly a Honda CRV, did not stop and continued on Linwood Avenue toward Observatory Place, police explained Thursday.

There might be damage to the passenger side and grill of the SUV. The vehicle may also be missing the driver and passenger headlights, according to police.

CPD is asking residents in the Linwood Avenue area to check their doorbell cameras and surveillance systems between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. from Aug. 27 to see if they have video of the SUV.

Once the SUV passes 3112 Linwood Avenue around 2:12 a.m., police say surveillance video would show the frontend damage.

If you happen to have video or any information that may be of help to investigators, call the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514, or you can remain anonymous and call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

