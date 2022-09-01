Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Police search for SUV involved in deadly Hyde Park hit-and-run

Cincinnati police are searching for a dark Honda SUV, possibly a CRV like the one pitcured in...
Cincinnati police are searching for a dark Honda SUV, possibly a CRV like the one pitcured in this stock image, in connection with the deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park on Aug. 27.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, Ryan Malm, 25, was one of three people hit by a dark gray Honda SUV in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue, according to police.

Malm died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows. The other two people survived.

The vehicle, possibly a Honda CRV, did not stop and continued on Linwood Avenue toward Observatory Place, police explained Thursday.

There might be damage to the passenger side and grill of the SUV. The vehicle may also be missing the driver and passenger headlights, according to police.

CPD is asking residents in the Linwood Avenue area to check their doorbell cameras and surveillance systems between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. from Aug. 27 to see if they have video of the SUV.

Once the SUV passes 3112 Linwood Avenue around 2:12 a.m., police say surveillance video would show the frontend damage.

If you happen to have video or any information that may be of help to investigators, call the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514, or you can remain anonymous and call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
Colerain Township police investigate a deadly I-275 crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 motorcycle crash
Ian Angel
Suspect arrested 15 years after woman’s violent rape at NKY hotel
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder

Latest News

First Alert Video Update For Thursday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder
Delilah Jennings and Monica Burdine
Amber Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis girl after she was found safe
Kari Perry: Easy buffalo chicken tortilla pinwheels
Kari Perry: Easy buffalo chicken tortilla Pinwheels