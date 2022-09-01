Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Second arrested in Delhi Township woman’s robbery, kidnapping

Vicente Quinones
Vicente Quinones(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The second of three suspects accused of kidnapping a woman from her Delhi Township home and forcing her to drive to ATMs to withdraw money is under arrest, police announced Thursday.

The victim was in her backyard in the 400 block of Kitty Lane around 7 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2021, when she was approached by two men with guns, according to a 911 call.

She says they forced their way into her house and then drove her in her car to several ATMs where she was ordered to take out a total of $10,000.

Now, more than a year later, determined detectives say their investigation, which included search warrants and surveillance video from local businesses, has finally paid off.

They say they gathered enough evidence to positively identify the driver of the vehicle used in the offense as 28-year-old Vicente Quinones.

He was indicted in July on charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Investigators tracked him to Florida and took him into custody on Tuesday.

Delhi Township homeowner kidnapped, forced to withdraw $10K from bank

Quinones was back in Hamilton County for his arraignment Wednesday morning on charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Common Pleas Court Judge Tom Heekin set his bond at $500,000.

Quinones is believed to be a former roommate of the other suspect under arrest, Christopher Sowders.

Sowders, 27, also is held in lieu of a $500,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He has pleaded not guilty and is set for a Nov. 28 jury trial.

The third suspect remains at large.

Christopher Sowders
Christopher Sowders(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
Colerain Township police investigate a deadly I-275 crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 motorcycle crash
Ian Angel
Suspect arrested 15 years after woman’s violent rape at NKY hotel
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Casey Sams
Couple plead guilty to charges in baby boy’s traumatic death

Latest News

Maurice Ladden
Man pistol-whipped pregnant girlfriend: court docs
Colerain Township police investigate a deadly I-275 crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 motorcycle crash
All Lockland schools are shut down Thursday due to a threat, the district said in a Facebook...
‘Threat of violence’ closes Lockland schools Thursday
A shooting in the West End sent a man in his 30s to the hospital early Thursday, according to...
West End shooting sends 1 to hospital