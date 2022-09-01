Second arrested in Delhi Township woman’s robbery, kidnapping

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The second of three suspects accused of kidnapping a woman from her Delhi Township home and forcing her to drive to ATMs to withdraw money is under arrest, police announced Thursday.

The victim was in her backyard in the 400 block of Kitty Lane around 7 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2021, when she was approached by two men with guns, according to a 911 call.

She says they forced their way into her house and then drove her in her car to several ATMs where she was ordered to take out a total of $10,000.

Now, more than a year later, determined detectives say their investigation, which included search warrants and surveillance video from local businesses, has finally paid off.

They say they gathered enough evidence to positively identify the driver of the vehicle used in the offense as 28-year-old Vicente Quinones.

He was indicted in July on charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Investigators tracked him to Florida and took him into custody on Tuesday.

Quinones was back in Hamilton County for his arraignment Wednesday morning on charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Common Pleas Court Judge Tom Heekin set his bond at $500,000.

Quinones is believed to be a former roommate of the other suspect under arrest, Christopher Sowders.

Sowders, 27, also is held in lieu of a $500,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He has pleaded not guilty and is set for a Nov. 28 jury trial.

The third suspect remains at large.

Christopher Sowders (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

