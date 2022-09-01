‘Threat of violence’ closes Lockland schools Thursday

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Lockland Local Schools are shut down Thursday due to “a threat of violence,” the district said in a Facebook post.

Students reported the threat to teachers and administrators. Lockland police are investigating.

“A threat of violence towards the school has been brought to our attention. I have been in close communication with the Lockland Police Department and we are currently working collaboratively to investigate this matter further,” the Facebook post reads.

“Based on the preliminary information that we now have, we made the decision to close school tomorrow out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to keep everyone safe. This will allow us the time needed to further investigate the matter and to determine the credibility of the threat.

“No one wants to close school for the day, however, the decision to keep everyone as safe as possible was an easy decision to make,” the post continues. “I want to thank the students that reached out directly to their teachers and administrators when they learned of the threat. This is EXACTLY what we train everyone in Lockland Schools to do: if you see or hear something, say something.

“I appreciate those that did that tonight. This is what will keep everyone as safe as possible in our schools. Thank you for your understanding in this matter.”

Lockland police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

