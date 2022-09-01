Two pedestrians struck outside Cincinnati Kroger store, 1 dies, driver charged with murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police.

Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m., coroner’s officials confirm.

It happened outside the Kroger store off Kenard Avenue in Spring Grove Village at about 8:15 p.m., according to Cincinnati police.

A 24-year-old Avondale woman is under arrest on multiple charges.

Taah’viya Chapman intentionally struck the pedestrians, including one who is the father of her child, District 5 police wrote in court records.

Chapman was arrested Wednesday night on two counts of felonious assault and one count of child endangering. Her 7-month-old baby was in the vehicle at the time, court records show.

She also had an April charge of interference with custody related to another child who is 4.

Chapman was admitted into the Hamilton County Justice Center on the four charges at 12:53 a.m., the jail’s website shows. That’s just ten minutes after Griffith died at the hospital.

She made her first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates.

Yates set her bond on all four charges at $5,000 at 10% each - a total cost of $2,000 to walk out of jail - OR be released on her own recognizance with an electronic monitoring device, court records show and court officials confirm.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Judge Yates to see why he set such a low bond on the two felonious assault charges and a child endangering count on a baby less than a year old.

We have not heard back. We will update this story once we do.

In the meantime, Chapman was charged Thursday with murder, court records show.

She “did intentionally strike two people with her vehicle causing serious injury to one victim and causing the death of Christopher Griffith, based on witness statements and video,” a homicide investigator wrote in the murder affidavit.

The new charge of murder will keep Chapman locked up now at the county jail until she returns to court Friday.

The judge is expected to set a higher bond on the murder charge than what he assigned Thursday.

