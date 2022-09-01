Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Two pedestrians struck outside Cincinnati Kroger store, 1 dies, driver charged with murder

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Kendall Hyde
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police.

Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m., coroner’s officials confirm.

It happened outside the Kroger store off Kenard Avenue in Spring Grove Village at about 8:15 p.m., according to Cincinnati police.

A 24-year-old Avondale woman is under arrest on multiple charges.

Taah’viya Chapman intentionally struck the pedestrians, including one who is the father of her child, District 5 police wrote in court records.

Chapman was arrested Wednesday night on two counts of felonious assault and one count of child endangering. Her 7-month-old baby was in the vehicle at the time, court records show.

She also had an April charge of interference with custody related to another child who is 4.

Chapman was admitted into the Hamilton County Justice Center on the four charges at 12:53 a.m., the jail’s website shows. That’s just ten minutes after Griffith died at the hospital.

She made her first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates.

Yates set her bond on all four charges at $5,000 at 10% each - a total cost of $2,000 to walk out of jail - OR be released on her own recognizance with an electronic monitoring device, court records show and court officials confirm.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Judge Yates to see why he set such a low bond on the two felonious assault charges and a child endangering count on a baby less than a year old.

We have not heard back. We will update this story once we do.

In the meantime, Chapman was charged Thursday with murder, court records show.

She “did intentionally strike two people with her vehicle causing serious injury to one victim and causing the death of Christopher Griffith, based on witness statements and video,” a homicide investigator wrote in the murder affidavit.

The new charge of murder will keep Chapman locked up now at the county jail until she returns to court Friday.

The judge is expected to set a higher bond on the murder charge than what he assigned Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
Colerain Township police investigate a deadly I-275 crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 motorcycle crash
Ian Angel
Suspect arrested 15 years after woman’s violent rape at NKY hotel
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Casey Sams
Couple plead guilty to charges in baby boy’s traumatic death

Latest News

Delilah Jennings and Monica Burdine
Amber Alert issued for missing Indianapolis girl
Kari Perry: Easy buffalo chicken tortilla pinwheels
Kari Perry: Easy buffalo chicken tortilla Pinwheels
Vicente Quinones
Second suspect arrested in Delhi Township woman’s robbery, kidnapping
The alleged crime happened Tuesday at a residence in the 2100 block of Karla Drive in Westwood.
Man pistol-whipped pregnant girlfriend: court docs