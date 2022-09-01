Uniformed, undercover CPD officers to monitor UC student parties after complaints

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati students partying in the CUF neighborhood are the target of new police measures after scenes of litter and property damage emerged last weekend.

Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge’s full statement is provided in full at the end of this story.

The large off-campus parties on Rohs and Flora streets gave rise to viral videos showing dents in parked cars, trash abound in the streets, spots of dried vomit and beer bottles wedged in tree branches even days later.

CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda Ziegler characterized the scenes of “thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas” as unacceptable and illegal.

“They threw beer cans on my porch, on my front yard. They were in my yard. They were urinating in my back yard,” long-time Flora Street resident Mary Smith told FOX19 on Monday. Smith added partygoers were throwing up in the streets and recalled the constant noise of screaming and yellowing.

“The university needs to stop coddling these adults,” Zeigler said. “They’re adults. They act like, ‘Oh, it’s off-campus, so it’s not our problem.’ There are no consequences. It’s ridiculous.”

Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge on Wednesday vowed “swift action” against “negative disruption[s] in neighborhoods where students reside” ahead of next weekend.

In a prepared statement, Theetge said uniformed CPD officers and UC Public Safety officers would be out monitoring the large student parties and gathering for underage consumption, noise violations, traffic enforcement, disorderly conduct, obstruction and appropriate enforcement of permits and licenses.

Theetge noted plain-clothes CPD officers would be out as well conducting intel to follow up on discipline that may be needed after-the-fact.

The policing measures are in addition to CPD, UC Public Safety and UC Student Affairs outreach, where students and party organizers were impressed on the consequences of rule-breaking.

Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students bit.ly/3RC5GyD Posted by FOX19 on Monday, August 29, 2022

Theetge’s statement on UC off-campus parties:

“As we embark upon a new academic school year, the Cincinnati Police Department and University of Cincinnati Public Safety are jointly and equally committed to ensuring that crime, disorder, and quality of life issues are addressed on and off campus. As students integrate into the community, we have made it abundantly clear that we will welcome students with open arms, but negative disruption in neighborhoods where students reside will result in swift action by CPD and the University of Cincinnati.

“Over the past two weekends, two major gatherings took place on Rohs and Flora Streets that brought hundreds, if not thousands of students to the area. We understand that students are extremely excited to be united once again, but safety, complying with State and Local laws, and being a respectful neighbor are paramount. Any actions that we witness that warrant an arrest, citation, or fine will be addressed.

“This past week, members of the Cincinnati Police Department, UC Public Safety, and UC Student Affairs took this same messaging to the streets where these gatherings occurred. Officers spoke directly to students and the organizers of the gatherings and provided clear rules that needed to be followed to avoid both, criminal and scholastic consequences, including violations of the Student Code of Conduct. The following is a brief list of law violations that will be strictly enforced, either prior to, during, or post-event: Underage Consumption, Noise and Sound Regulations, Keeping the Right of Way clear (Traffic Enforcement), Appropriate Permit and licensure, Ohio Liquor Laws, and Disorderly Conduct/ Obstruction of Official Business.

“As the warm weather continues, there will be an increased uniform presence from the Cincinnati Police Department and UC Public Safety, specifically related to large student parties and gatherings. In addition, CPD has plain clothes officers observing these gatherings and conducting intel to follow-up on any disciplinary action that may need to be taken post-event. Again, the safety of the UC student body, visitors, community residents, and stakeholders are our top priority.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.