Warming up before rain chances for the holiday weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today the first day of meteorological fall, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday will have mid-to-high level clouds with some filtered sunshine and humidity will be slightly more noticeable.

The heat and humidity will increase Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a spotty shower or storm possible both days in the afternoon. However, I think the rain will be short lived and outdoor activities should be good.

There is an increased chance for rain Monday with widespread showers Monday evening and Tuesday. Things dry out by midweek with temperatures staying around the mid 80s.

