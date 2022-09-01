Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Warming up before rain chances for the holiday weekend

Humidity will also increase over the next few days
Temperatures and humidity rises heading into the weekend with rain chances by Saturday.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today the first day of meteorological fall, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday will have mid-to-high level clouds with some filtered sunshine and humidity will be slightly more noticeable.

The heat and humidity will increase Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a spotty shower or storm possible both days in the afternoon. However, I think the rain will be short lived and outdoor activities should be good.

There is an increased chance for rain Monday with widespread showers Monday evening and Tuesday. Things dry out by midweek with temperatures staying around the mid 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
Colerain Township police investigate a deadly I-275 crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Coroner: 1 dead in I-275 motorcycle crash
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Ian Angel
Suspect arrested 15 years after woman’s violent rape at NKY hotel
Casey Sams
Couple plead guilty to charges in baby boy’s traumatic death

Latest News

Looking at Labor Day Weekend rain chances in the tri-state.
Still comfortable, but warming up ahead of weekend rain chances
Rain possible this weekend
Dry and quiet weather for a few days
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Dry weather for now; rain chances this weekend
Dry and comfortable weather Thursday and Friday
Dry and quiet for a few days